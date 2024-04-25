Recent reports revealed the Bears are "very open for business" in trading the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But are they also looking to go the opposite direction? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer alluded to that situation exactly.

"The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have called around going both ways, and the Tennessee Titans and Falcons have investigated moves down from 7 and 8," Breer wrote hours before the draft.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If we're reading the tea leaves correctly, that would likely mean the Bears are doing their due diligence on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s availability --- a dream scenario for Bears fans.

In that scenario, the Bears could have to trade up to as far as the No. 4 pick, when a dropoff from quarterbacks could take place. At this writing, multiple reports suggest Caleb Williams-Jayden Daniels-Drake Maye are a near guarantee for the first three picks, with the teams picking them (specifically, at the No. 3 pick) not guaranteed.

With the No. 4 pick, the Cardinals are the first team likely to have their choice of drafting Harrison Jr., or trading down. Would the Bears be willing to trade up for the Ohio State product? Most have no problem stamping Harrison Jr. as a "generational talent" at wide receiver.

But, in all likelihood, if the Bears are trading the No. 9 pick, it'll likely be down in the draft to acquire more capital. At this juncture, the Bears have just four picks in the 2024 NFL Draft --- the fewest of any NFL team.

The Bears could also use an edge rusher or three-technique to pair with Montez Sweat on the defensive line. The value of later first-round candidates i.e. Byron Murphy, Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu exceeds that of the top-tier pass-rushers at the start of the draft.

But, a wide receiver core of Harrison Jr., DJ Moore and Keenan Allen would be special. We can only dream, right?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.