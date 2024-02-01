The Bears hired Jason Houghtaling to be the team's new assistant offensive line coach, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Bears are hiring Jason Houghtaling as their assistant offensive line coach, per source. He was the #Titans’ OL coach last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2024

Here is what the Bears' offensive coaching staff looks like:

OC: Shane Waldron

QB: Kerry Joseph

RB: Chad Morton

WR: Chris Beatty

PGC: Thomas Brown

OL: Chris Morgan

Asst. OL: Jason Houghtaling

TE: Jim Dray

Houghtaling spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. From 2021-22, he was the team's assistant offensive line coach. This past season, he served as the offensive line coach. He entered the NFL coaching ring with the Titans in 2021.

Before joining the NFL, Houghtaling spent time coaching at several colleges, including Colgate, Cornell, Wagner and Williams. He was an offensive coordinator for Wagner, Cornell and Williams. He was the head football coach at Wagner from 2015-19, too.

