Bears' offensive lineman Braxton Jones activated ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

The Bears’ offensive line will be almost fully healthy when they face the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

On Saturday, the Bears activated left guard Braxton Jones from injured reserved. They waived second-year offensive lineman Doug Kramer in a corresponding move.

Jones suffered a neck injury in the Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t played since. Larry Borom has started the last six games at left tackle.

Assuming Jones plays Sunday, the Bears will have four-fifths of their starting offensive line healthy, with only right guard Nate Davis (ankle) missing.

In two games before his injury, Jones allowed four pressures and one sack in 89 pass block snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Borom has allowed 23 pressures and two sacks in 211 pass-blocking snaps in the six games since Jones’ injury.

The Bears also elevated linebacker Micah Baskerville from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is out with a knee injury.