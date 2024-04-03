Caleb Wiliams recently met and dined with the Bears: reports

USC quarterback Caleb Williams recently met with the Bears for dinner, according to ESPN 1000.

And there's a wrinkle to this meeting versus the initial ones, per the report.

"I will not tell you where it was, but I will tell you not only did Caleb Williams have a Bears meal, not only was Caleb Williams with front office members, but they had him dine with current members of the Chicago Bears," Mark Silverman said on ESPN 1000. "They had him not sit with the Bears executives, who were there by the way, but he sat and ate with current players on the current Bears roster."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It appears the Bears are continuing to cultivate their relationship with Williams. This time, they're taking it a step further by having him meet with current members of the team. To this point, they've done a bunch of work evaluating and meeting with their likely new quarterback.

The Bears brass met with Williams late at night during the NFL Scouting Combine. It was a brief meeting, but the Bears were able to get to know him and test his knowledge.

Then, a cohort of Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, Kerry Joseph and nearly 10 Bears staff members flew to Southern California for his pro day. There, they met with Williams for dinner before his pro day and watched him throw at USC's campus.

Poles told the media after that they would host Williams for a top-30 visit during the first week of April. The reported dinner was likely part of the visit. They can do a variety of things with Williams at Halas Hall, including on-field workouts, drills, formal meetings and medicals.

Remember, Williams declined to provide his medicals at the NFL Combine. He did, however, agree to provide medicals for teams with the capability to draft him. He'll likely do medicals for the Bears at Halas Hall during their top-30 visit, solidifying the Bears' complete evaluation of him.

But now until the draft, it appears the Bears are doing their best to build a relationship with him and the team for when they take him with the No. 1 pick.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.