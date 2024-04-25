Caleb Williams dons custom American-made luxury suit, painted nails at NFL Draft

No one expected Caleb Williams to stray from his unique signature style on the biggest night of his life. And like clockwork, the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft walked the the red carpet in Detroit in a show-stopping custom fit.

Williams donned a navy blue, double-breasted zip-up suit designed by Chrome Hearts, an American luxury brand based in Hollywood. The star quarterback's nails were painted navy with the two pinky fingers painted silver to match the accents on his suit. With his mother on one arm and his girlfriend on the other, Williams showed off a diamond encrusted watch that matched his his girlfriend's Chrome Hearts dress to a tee.

"Classy, unique, one of one," Williams said when a reporter asked about his look

Caleb Williams on potentially wearing No. 13: “If it’s the Bears, I don’t know there’s a 13-year Hall of Fame vet there. So that’s might be tough.” pic.twitter.com/EGm0nnJIEG — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 25, 2024

QB Caleb Williams arriving to the NFL Draft red carpet pic.twitter.com/O3M6f75JqO — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 25, 2024

Caleb Williams came through with his draft night fit. #NFLDraft



(🎥 NFL) pic.twitter.com/XSThgCR3ul — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 25, 2024

Williams had previously explained he paints his nails to honor his mother, who has worked as a nail technician for his entire life.

