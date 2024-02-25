Caleb Williams will not throw at NFL Scouting Combine: report

Caleb Williams, the projected top pick and possible future quarterback of the Chicago Bears, will not throw at the NFL's Scouting Combine, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Potential top overall pick #USC QB Caleb Williams will wait until his Pro Day to throw and workout for scouts, sources say. He’ll be in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, but not throw for teams. pic.twitter.com/uITGKO9c37 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

According to the report, Williams will be present at the combine, but won't throw for teams. The NFL scouting combine begins Monday, Feb. 26 and goes until March 4.

Williams will wait until USC's Pro Day to host NFL teams and throw for them. That's not until over two weeks past the NFL combine's end on March 20.

The first round of the NFL draft begins on Apr. 25. The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft and Williams is expected by many to be the team's preferred choice off the board.

