Bears tight end Cole Kmet showed off his toughness factor during the Bears' season finale against the Packers.

Kmet broke his forearm but played through the injury during the Bears' loss, 17-9, at Lambeau Field. He made an appearance at Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of this year's Super Bowl. There, he caught up with NBC Sports Chicago at the event, explaining the story behind his forearm brace.

“Yeah I fractured it making a catch over the middle [in the final game]," Kmet said. "I tried to play through it thinking it was something different and then I tried to make a block but realized it was something different. Didn’t have to have surgery, though.”

Kmet told NBC Sports Chicago he'll spend a couple of more weeks in the cast and then he'll be ready to go.

Caught up with Bears tight end Cole Kmet at Radio Row. He fractured his forearm but didn’t need surgery.



Despite the injury, Kmet finished as the second-leading receiver for the Bears. He caught three passes for 41 yards. That being said, he capped off a phenomenal fourth year with the Bears.

Fresh off of a four-year extension worth $50 million he inked in the offseason, Kmet set single-season career highs in yards, catches, yards per game, and catch percentage, to name a few.

He recorded 73 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. He was one touchdown shy of tying his season record of seven in 2022. He caught a stellar 81.5% of passes, a drastic increase from his previous 72.5% single-season record.

Once Kmet gets the brace off in a couple of weeks, he'll be ready for what is hopefully an even better Year 5.

