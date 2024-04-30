It's well-documented before the 2024 NFL Draft that newly drafted Bears' Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze worked out with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen in Los Angeles.

Leading up to the draft, Moore talked to "The Mirror" about how the workout.

"It was good," Moore said. "He [Caleb] asked me to come out to Cali[fornia]. I went there. We had a good throwing session. We were bouncing off ideas from each other, how we're gonna do things and stuff like that. It was a good one."

If you remember, Moore was a staunch advocate for Justin Fields to remain the Bears' quarterback.

Moore executed a career-best season with Fields last season. He finished with 96 receptions, 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which are career single-season highs for Moore.

So when asked about how Williams throws, Moore shared his thoughts.

"Anticipation is there," Moore said of Williams. "You can tell that he's expecting us to be open at a certain time. That's gonna be one of the things that's better. Just gotta be on the same page with him going forward. It's just gonna take some time. Maybe it's gonna be fast, or it might take some time. But I'm hoping it's fast."

Was Moore alluding to Williams' anticipation as a better attribute than Fields'? Remember, Fields was often knocked for his habit of holding the ball for too long and his inability to calculate when receivers will become open.

It's no surprise for Moore, who has yet to have a consistent quarterback throwing him the ball, to hope he and Williams spark an instant chemistry this season, also.

But, unlike last season, Moore isn't alone in the wide receiver room. The Bears traded for Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the draft. How does Moore feel about the additional playmakers?

"It's always good to have an unlimited number of playmakers," Moore said before the draft. "But there's only one ball. So we'll see what we do. I'm pretty sure we'll do the right thing no matter what we do. Receiver, lineman, anybody. I'm just looking forward to it."

