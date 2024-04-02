Former Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman decided to come out of retirement and sign with the Falcons on Tuesday, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Reunion: The #Falcons are signing their former standout DT Eddie Goldman, source said, who comes out of retirement and is making a comeback. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024

Goldman, 30, signed with the Falcons initially in July 2022. Exactly 13 days later, he announced his retirement from the NFL.

In March 2023, Goldman came out of retirement for the first time and was placed on their active roster. In July, he was placed on the team's exemption list. He didn't play in 2023.

Now, he's coming out of retirement again to play for the Falcons.

The Falcons made major improvements to their roster this offseason. Most notably, they signed Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal to become the team's starting quarterback. They also signed Goldman's former teammate, Darnell Mooney, to a three-year deal.

Goldman played six seasons with the Bears from 2015-21. In that time frame, he played 81 games (started 73 of them), recording 13 sacks and 175 total tackles.

