Jaire Alexander not surprised by lack of production from DJ Moore

What was supposed to be an intriguing matchup between the Bears newly acquired wide receiver DJ Moore, and the Green Bay Packers All-Pro cornerback, Jaire Alexander, turned out to be a lopsided affair.

Moore finished the day with two catches for 25 yards, the fifth-leading receiver for the Bears.

“Yeah, it was real quiet for him. I don’t know if anybody thought anything else was gonna happen," Alexander said after the game about Moore.

Alexander's hostility is probably part competitive spirit, but also facing Moore specifically.

Moore shoved Alexander to the ground early in the contest. He was protecting Fields, according to the person who posted the video.

As for Moore's stat line, it's not entirely his fault.

The Bears failed offensively in many facets. The play-calling was atrocious. Justin Fields failed to pull the trigger on many instances, including those when Moore was wide open. The offensive line's 42% allowed pressure rate didn't help Fields, either.

Sunday marked a frustrating day all around for the Bears. This isn't an attempt to justify Moore's production against the Packers, but other factors played a part. To that end, Alexander is a top-tier cornerback in the league and it makes for a tough day for Moore.

I said on repeat before Sunday's game it should be a Darnell Mooney-Chase Claypool-driven day. Alexander has a better-than-not chance of taking Moore out of the game, leaving room for the other offensive options to perform.

In essence, that's what happened. Mooney finished with 53 yards and one touchdown. Cole Kmet notched five catches on 44 yards. Claypool ... well, that's another story. But you get the point.

Moore will have a chance to rebuttal against his NFC North counterpart come Week 18.

