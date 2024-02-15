Safety Jaquan Brisker posted a somber message to social media after his teammate Eddie Jackson was released by the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

This one hurts! 🖤appreciate my guy for everything.. Real One. Luv 4 always 💪🏽 https://t.co/CmSMKz4XmF — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) February 15, 2024

The Bears announced they were cutting ties with Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, making both players free agents.

Jackson, who played with Brisker for two seasons, was best known in Chicago for his big playmaking abilities in the back of the Bears defense, including several defensive touchdowns. His two pick-sixes in 2018 led the NFL and gave the Bears their characteristic swagger on defense.

Jackson earned Pro Bowl honors twice with the Bears and was named a First-Team All-Pro once. He was named a captain by his teammates for the second half of the 2022 season and all of 2023.

By cutting both Jackson and Whitehair, the Bears created about $21.7 million in cap space, per Spotrac. The site estimates the team now has around $70 million in cap space.

