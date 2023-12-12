Jaylon Johnson feels deserving of more money with recent heightened play

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was in talks with the Bears about extending his current contract, which finishes at the end of this season.

They have yet to agree as, presumably, Johnson is asking for top cornerback money. However, since the NFL trade deadline came and went, Johnson has been playing arguably the best stretch of football in his career.

It's logical to assume Johnson might be inclined to ask for top-tier cornerback money after his recent, elite play. On the Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score, Parkins expressed asking for top money would be a "reasonable stance for you and your agent to take."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I feel the same way you feel," Johnson responded. "At the end of the day, I feel like at times you gotta be more realistic with your circumstances, with your situation and things you have put out there or you haven't put out there. I feel like realistically after this season I feel like there's not a thing that you can say that I'm not doing.

"After this year you can't say I can't cover at a high level. You can't say that I can't take the ball away. You can't say that to me that I can't tackle. Realistically, what is it that I can't do that deserves top pay?"

Remember when Jaylon Johnson said he wasn’t trying to reset the cornerback market on his next deal?



Things change. pic.twitter.com/3E476aySjV — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) December 12, 2023

In the past five games, Johnson has two interceptions (four on the season) and 10 combined tackles. This season, he's allowed 57.4% of his targeted pass attempts to be completed. His opposing passer-quarterback rating is 50.5.

To put into perspective how ridiculous that last stat is, just look at how he finished in that category over his first three seasons. In his rookie year, opposing quarterbacks recorded a 107.5 passer rating against him; then, 101.9 his sophomore season; in his third year, he improved it to 94.6.

Seeing as how he's trending in recent games, would Johnson be more inclined to ask for more money than he initially bargained for before the trade deadline?

"Your take is correct as far as wanting more than initially I was thinking," Johnson said.

Does that mean the Bears missed out on the chance to sign Johnson to a cheaper deal?

"I mean, maybe. I'm thinking the same way y'all are thinking," Johnson said.

Don't forget, the Bears aren't pigeonholed into coming to terms with a new extension with Johnson. They have the option to franchise tag their top corner.

The projected franchise tag number for cornerbacks in 2024 is $18,140,000, according to Over the Cap. That would be a major pay raise from the ~$3 million per year Johnson's rookie contract yields, still, without an extension.

How would Johnson feel if the Bears franchise tagged him?

"Money is still good," Johnson said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.