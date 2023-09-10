Jordan Love outshines Aaron Rodgers' first career game vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers tormented the Chicago Bears for more than a decade, but Jordan Love’s first game outshone his predecessor’s debut.

Love earned a victory at Soldier Field Sunday in his first career start against Chicago, throwing for three touchdowns in a blowout victory on the lakefront.

According to Pro Football Reference, Love’s performance was superior to Rodgers’ debut in the rivalry in several key ways.

While Rodgers was more efficient, completing 23 of his 30 passes against Chicago on Nov. 16, 2008, he threw for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, with a 105.8 passer rating.

Compare that to Love, and you see some similarities, but ultimately a superior line. Love threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions, with 245 passing yards and a 123.2 passer rating, according to ESPN.

Bears fans will have to hope that Love doesn’t match Rodgers in one particular category: overall record. Rodgers went 24-5 in his career against Chicago while he was with Green Bay, with the Packers winning the last eight games he started against the Bears.

