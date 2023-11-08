One of the risks the Bears took on when they signed Montez Sweat to a long-term extension is his ability to play without All-Star talent across from him.

With the Commanders, he played all but one season without Chase Young --- one of the league's best pass-rushing talents --- across from him. That isn't to say, however, that Sweat always played with him. Young missed significant time between 2021-22, playing just 12 games.

But, the Bears don't quite have anyone of that caliber to help take the pressure off of Sweat. Yannick Ngakoue is as consistent as they come, never recording a season with under eight sacks. But any opposing offensive line coach will tell you Sweat is the real threat on the Bears' defensive line.

Sweat swatted down those question marks anyway on Sunday. He recorded a 25% pass rush win rate against the New Orleans Saints --- his best mark of the season.

Montez Sweat had a 25% pass rush win rate in Week 9, his highest in a game in 2023.



Without Sweat and Young, Commanders had a 48% PRWR in Week 9, higher than their average but also against the Patriots. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 8, 2023

Sweat put some solid moves on All-Pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk and three-time Pro-Bowler Andrus Peat.

the Montez Sweat long arm pic.twitter.com/rhdmVoErhJ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 7, 2023

I'm an outspoken adversary of Sweat's contract with the Bears and the front office's neglect to pursue Young. But these videos push me in the opposite direction.

Maybe, Sweat will serve as the key piece the Bears are hoping he can become for their pass rush. Though, it's a small sample size. The jury is still out on that.

