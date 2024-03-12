PODCAST: Justin Fields trade market frozen, Bears open NFL free agency with two signings

On a massive edition of the Under Center Podcast, Kenneth Davis, Josh Schrock, and Alex Shapiro discuss a big news day for the Chicago Bears. They break down the Bears’ signing of D'Andre Swift and Kevin Byard (1:30) and the fast-moving quarterback carousel.

What impact will the quarterback signings have on a potential Justin Fields trade (21:30)? Later, the trio discusses what they heard from Jaylon Johnson at his press conference and reacts to his extension (32:30).

Finally, they talk about the Bears' proposal to contribute $2 billion to build a new domed stadium in Chicago. What does that mean for the Arlington Heights property they purchased in 2023?

Watch the full episode:

https://youtu.be/G-lSdtADYQY

