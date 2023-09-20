‘There is no legal action around any of this,' Alan Williams' attorney says

On Wednesday, the Bears announced Alan Williams submitted his resignation as the team's defensive coordinator.

Leading up to and following the announcement, rumors swirled around the media and social media about the reason for his untimely departure. Specifically, rumors of criminal activity were reported about Williams.

One rumor even mentioned Halas Hall was raided, which the Bears later said was untrue. The team told NBC Sports Chicago's Insider Josh Schrock there was no raid or police involvement of any kind concerning Williams.

Williams retained representation from Andrew M. Stroth, a Chicago-based sports attorney who's worked with the Bears in past situations. In this case, Stroth declared himself Williams' attorney.

Stroth told NBC Chicago untruthful and false statements about Williams are being made, which is the reason for his representation. He affirmed Williams stepped away from the Bears to handle health challenges and family matters and referred back to Williams' statement.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family," Williams said in his statement. "I appreciated the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and the players of which I value relationships and camaraderie.

"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

In response to the criminal rumors and allegations on social media, Stroth reportedly called them "unequivocally untrue."

"There is absolutely no criminal activity," Stroth said on 670 the Score with Parkins & Spiegel. "There are no criminal allegations. There has been no raid on Halas Hall. None of that is true."

Stroth said his presence in the matter is because of the "false accusations and rumors that are being circulated on social media."

When asked if Williams will seek legal action against those making false statements about him, Stroth said no legal action is currently being taken.

In conjunction with a Bears spokesperson announcing Williams' resignation from the team, the Bears released a statement of their own.

"Alan Williams submitted his resignation as the team’s defensive coordinator this afternoon," read the statement.

Stroth said the Bears' brevity in their statement when it came to addressing the situation was out of respect for Williams.

"I think the Chicago Bears organization respects Coach Williams' privacy and his family and his health. I don't think it's their role to talk about one of their top employees' health or family matters," Stroth said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.