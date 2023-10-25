This eye-popping stat shows the adverse effect of Chase Claypool

It looks like Chase Claypool might be some version of an X factor, after all.
After a 0-4 start to the season, the Chicago Bears bears have now gone 2-1 since getting rid of Claypool earlier this month.
The Bears though, aren't the only ones who seem to be better off without the fourth-year wide receiver.
Obviously, a lot more goes into wins and losses than the aura of just one guy. Still, it's a pattern.
In the 10 games he played in for the Bears, Claypool caught 18 balls for 191 yards for one touchdown.