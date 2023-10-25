This eye-popping stat shows the adverse effect of Chase Claypool

It looks like Chase Claypool might be some version of an X factor, after all.

After a 0-4 start to the season, the Chicago Bears bears have now gone 2-1 since getting rid of Claypool earlier this month.

The Bears though, aren't the only ones who seem to be better off without the fourth-year wide receiver.

Since trading Chase Claypool, the Bears are 2-1 and were 0-13 with him



The Dolphins were 5-1 before activating him and are 0-1 since activating him



The Steelers were 2-6 with him and are 11-4 since trading him



He’s won 2 games in the last 2 seasons and 0 in a year — I🦃 (@ilannfl) October 23, 2023

Obviously, a lot more goes into wins and losses than the aura of just one guy. Still, it's a pattern.

In the 10 games he played in for the Bears, Claypool caught 18 balls for 191 yards for one touchdown.

