Trending
NFL News

This eye-popping stat shows the adverse effect of Chase Claypool

By Tori Rubinstein

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like Chase Claypool might be some version of an X factor, after all.

After a 0-4 start to the season, the Chicago Bears bears have now gone 2-1 since getting rid of Claypool earlier this month.

The Bears though, aren't the only ones who seem to be better off without the fourth-year wide receiver.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Obviously, a lot more goes into wins and losses than the aura of just one guy. Still, it's a pattern.

In the 10 games he played in for the Bears, Claypool caught 18 balls for 191 yards for one touchdown.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL NewsChase ClaypoolMiami Dolphins
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us