Tyrique Stevenson epiphanizes his inclusion on the Chicago Bears in mic'd up moment

Ferris Bueller, played by Matthew Broderick, once delivered one of the more profound quotes about enjoying the moment.

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson embodied that philosophy on the Bears' sideline against the Lions at Soldier Field while mic'd up.

"Bro, we really play for the Chicago Bears," Stevenson said. "Every time I stand up here and look back, I be like, 'D---, I really play for the Chicago Bears.' That's crazy. Beautiful."

Exemplary gratitude from the Bears rookie.

It makes you think, does Matt Eberflus have a hold on the locker room? With that level of appreciation, it appears the players enjoy playing for the Bears. Food for thought.

Stevenson, 23, was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Miami. He's played and started in all but one game for the Bears this season.

This season, he's recorded one interception and 66 tackles. He's allowed a 65.5% completion percentage to his assignments, along with eight touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

