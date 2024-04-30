Ahead of Caleb Williams' much-anticipated rookie season, he sets off on a venture not just to get the Bears as far as possible into the season, but also for the NFL's Rookie of the Year Award.

Here are the current odds for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, provided by Fanatics:

Caleb Williams: +200

Marvin Harrison Jr.: +600

Jayden McDaniels: +750

J.J. McCarthy: +1000

Malik Nabers: +1200

Drake Maye: +1800

Bo Nix: +2500

Rome Odunze: +6000

The Bears have just one Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner. Anthony Thomas won the award while on the Bears in 2001. That season, he rushed 278 times for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns.

