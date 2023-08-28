Wrestling, NFL come together with epic Bears-themed championship belt

You can practically hear the iconic glass-shattering already.

As the NFL season approaches, the Chicago Bears and WWE have partnered up for an incredible new item that is sure to appeal to sports entertainment fans this fall.

Available now via the WWE Shop, the Bears and the wrestling corporation have teamed up for a remarkable championship belt that will make fans of the Monsters of the Midway feel like champions in their own right.

The belt will come with a hefty price tag, as the Fanatics-run WWE Shop page has the retail value at $549.99.

That Chicago Bears WWE Title is so dope 🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯 I want to get it so bad pic.twitter.com/DsWwJOcGwz — Louis Ortiz Jr (@L_OrtizJr23_45) August 28, 2023

“Kickoff just became a whole lot more interesting,” the site says. “It will be easy to channel your inner ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin or John Cena while cheering on the Chicago Bears.”

If you want to bring the belt to a friend’s house for the game, it comes with a cloth-carrying bag, and comes complete with snap fasteners to ensure that you can wear it around your waist or slung over your shoulder, according to the company.

The belts will begin shipping by Thursday, according to Fanatics.

