Another year, another disappointing loss to the Packers. After all the offseason additions, after all the talk of taking over the division with Aaron Rodgers gone, not much changed. The Bears struggled to defend the run, just like last season. The Bears struggled to get off the field on third and fourth down, just like last year. And the Bears offense looked out of sorts for most of the game, just like last year. It wasn’t all bad, though. A couple of guys stood out for nice performances. Others stood out as particularly ineffective contributors.

STUDS

TYRIQUE STEVENSON

It didn’t take long for Stevenson to show off the physicality and instincts that enticed the Bears enough to trade up for him in the second round of this year’s draft. On the team’s first defensive series of the season, Stevenson read an option play perfectly then delivered a huge hit on Jayden Reed for a TFL. Two series later, Stevenson made another impressive tackle near the boundary to limit Romeo Doubs to a one-yard gain. His most impressive play may have been a touchdown-down saving tackle, when he chased down Aaron Jones from behind on a 51-yard screen pass. Stevenson contributed a tackle on special teams too, which coaches are sure to love.

DARNELL MOONEY

On a day when not much went well on offense, Mooney at least made some nice plays. He was the only one to make an impact down the field and did well to get open for Justin Fields' lone touchdown pass. Sunday was also an important day for Mooney to show he can still be effective coming off of last year's ankle injury. He ended the day with four catches for 53 yards and the score.

CAIRO SANTOS

Santos remained the most consistent player on the team. He was a perfect 2-2 on field goals and boomed several kickoffs out of the endzone. He's money.

DUDS

JUSTIN JONES, DOMINIQUE ROBINSON

Jones and Robinson are the only two remaining defensive linemen from last year’s ineffective group. They were no better on Sunday. Neither man contributed much in run defense or in the pass rush, and they had only one tackle between them. Extremely discouraging.

CHASE CLAYPOOL

Throughout camp it looked like Claypool was set to have a breakout season working as a big-bodied target to complement DJ Moore. In Week 1 he was nearly invisible. Justin Fields targeted Claypool twice but Claypool wasn’t able to reel in either ball.

LUKE GETSY



We’ve given Getsy lots of praise for the way he reorganized the Bears offense halfway through last season. The expectation was the entire offense would operate better in Year 2 now that everyone is more comfortable in the system and now that the overall talent on the team improved. Instead it looked like more of the same. The Bears went to the short pass game too many times, even when it was clear it wasn’t working. They didn’t attempt intermediate or deep passes with any consistency until late in the third quarter when the team was already down three scores. The unit found a little mojo towards the end of the game, but by then it was too little, too late.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.