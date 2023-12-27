Bears share injury updates for Cole Kmet, Teven Jenkins, Darnell Mooney

Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and left guard Teven Jenkins (concussion) are each still hurt as the Bears begin their preparations to take on the Falcons this Sunday.

Further, head coach Matt Eberflus announced that wide receiver Darnell Mooney is now in the concussion protocol despite exiting Sunday’s game without any symptoms. Lucas Patrick also popped up with a knee injury and will only participate in Wednesday’s walkthroughs.

Additionally, running back D’Onta Foreman will be back with the Bears after dealing with a personal issue last week. That personal issue kept him from playing in Week 16.

Kmet dealt with a quadriceps injury in the week leading up to the Cardinals game, but the pain didn’t get in the way of a spectacular first-half performance where he hauled in four catches for 107 yards. But Kmet hurt his knee in the second quarter and did not return to the game. He will not practice on Wednesday.

Eberflus said Jenkins remains in the concussion protocol but that he will participate in practice in a limited fashion. Jenkins suffered the concussion partway through the team’s Week 15 game against the Browns, and he’s been in the protocol ever since.

Mooney appeared to be healthy as the Bears left Soldier Field to enjoy Christmas Eve. But Mooney came into Halas Hall on Monday and self-reported concussion-like symptoms. The team tested him and placed him in the protocol.

“Many times that happens where a guy comes in doesn't feel right, they test him, and he's in the protocol,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus shared some good injury news, as well. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and linebacker Noah Sewell will each return to practice after missing several weeks.

