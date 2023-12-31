Bears vs. Falcons inactives: Surprise player made healthy scratch

Cole Kmet will play when the Bears take on the Falcons at Soldier Field, but running back D’Onta Foreman will not. There was some question about whether or not Kmet would be healthy enough to play on Sunday, due to a knee injury that kept him out of Wednesday and Thursday’s practice. Foreman is officially a healthy scratch, which is a bit of a surprise considering Foreman had played a key role in the offense over the past two months.

Here’s a look at the full inactive list:

Foreman took to social media to apparently express displeasure over his benching. The Bears benched Foreman in Weeks 2 through 5, as well. On the year, Foreman has carried the ball 109 times for 425 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 77 yards and another score. Foreman leads the backfield in carries and rushing touchdowns.

With Foreman out, the Bears will use a two-headed attack featuring Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. With Foreman sidelined due to a personal reason last week, Herbert led the way with 20 carries, while Johnson had nine carries.

Kmet has emerged as Justin Fields’ No. 2 target behind DJ Moore this year. He reeled in a career high 107 receiving yards in just the first half of last week’s Cardinals game, but that knee injury kept him from playing in the second half.

Darnell Mooney is also inactive, but that’s no surprise. The team ruled him out on Friday due to a concussion. Finally, backup defensive back Quindell Johnson, backup linebacker DeMarquis Gates and backup interior lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are all inactive.

