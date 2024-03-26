Are the Chicago Bears done with Arlington Heights? Kevin Warren's frank stadium response

As the Chicago Bears continue to publicly stress that their stadium focus remains on Chicago's lakefront, all but cementing a shift away from Arlington Heights, Bears President Kevin Warren on Tuesday gave some of the most telling answers yet on what that could mean for the Chicago suburb.

"We are the largest landowner in Arlington Heights right now - 326 acres," Warren told reporters, including NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. "We own a beautiful piece of land."

So what does the future of Arlington Park look like without a massive football stadium being built?

What comes next for the property has not yet been decided, Warren said. And it seems there's no rush to figure that part out.

"It's good to own land and at the appropriate time we'll address what is the best use of that land," Warren said. "But for now, you know, the energy, you know, and the efforts of our individuals internally, but, you know, with our consultants and ownership is focused on Chicago. But it's not bad to own 326 acres in Arlington Heights."

Asked if Arlington Heights would have a chance to make another offer if the Bears got everything in line with the lakefront idea, Warren was clear about where the Bears' new stadium would be.

"The plan will be to put a shovel in the ground on the lakefront," he said.

Still, when asked about the Bears' pivot to the lakefront and the steam their plan is gaining, Warren noted there is a long way to go.

"All of these projects are, you know, that's a great word, they require momentum. They require vision," Warren said. "They require tenacity. They require a lot of thought and planning, but they also require momentum. And I strongly believe that we're building momentum to that museum area.

"So when you have that combination of the museum, the lakefront, the beach, the architecture, and most of all, what makes Chicago special is the people. And so when you can mix that together, you do get great momentum, but it's going to require a lot of work as we proceed forward."

When pressed for a firm timeline, Warren gave a broad hope for things to get done in 2024.

"I really believe that this is the year that we have to pull together and collectively, across the state and across the city and the county to do everything we possibly can, in a manner that makes sense, not being reckless, but in a manner that makes sense to pull together," he said. "And then you add the being an election year on top of it. So there are a lot of issues. And there are always a lot of issues. Every one of these development projects has complications, but I'm one of those individuals that I look at it as not only hurdles, but really opportunities and just to think how special it would be to pull together."

Warren's comments come after Arlington Heights leaders said that nothing had changed when it came to negotiations over a potential stadium in the suburb, despite the Bears announcing plans to invest $2 billion stadium along the Chicago lakefront.

"The possibility that the Chicago Bears could find a different location has remained an option since day one and this project has never been considered a 'done deal' in Arlington Heights," the village said in a statement. "The ultimate outcome of their current discussions with the City of Chicago is unknown."

For months, a move to Arlington Heights seemed all but certain for the Bears. The team bought Arlington Park last year for nearly $200 million but hit an obstacle with the property taxes in the form of legal negotiations with local school districts about the value of the site.

In a statement issued last week, school districts 15, 211 and 214 said they have "aimed for transparency and fairness in these discussions" and "moving forward, our main concern is ensuring that any students resulting from this development receive the education they deserve."

"In our negotiations with the Bears regarding property taxes during the site's redevelopment, we offered several proposals, including one for five years, that would meet their request for predictable tax payments and the average annual payment of $5 million they have been seeking," the districts said in a statement. "However, the Bears did not accept these proposals."

"The Board of Review decision on the 2023 assessment, which considers the property's sale price and appraisal reports, strikes a reasonable balance in property valuation at approximately $125 million," the statement continued. "Its role is to treat all taxpayers fairly and consistently, including the Bears."

Village leaders in the suburb brought forth a new tax proposal last week, though it would seem that wasn't enough to bring the Bears' attention back.

"The village will only support the development and concept that increases tax revenues for the village above current levels even after factoring in any new costs incurred from the presence of the project," Village of Arlington Heights Manager Randy Recklaus said in a meeting Monday.

The village manager said the proposal allows the Bears to pay $6.3 million in taxes the first year and $3.6 million in the second year.

"We understand the Bears seeking taxation more in line with comparable properties in the area, but we also are supportive of the school districts' goal of ensuring that these are adequate tax dollars to fund necessary services now and in the future," said Recklaus.

Village leaders believe the proposal is fair and sensible but said ultimately the Bears and school districts will have to agree. They’re still awaiting response from both sides.