Now that the draft is under one month away, you may be starting to tune into what the Bears may do to improve their team. It’s a foregone conclusion that the team will use the No. 1 overall pick to make Caleb Williams their next quarterback, but what about the No. 9 pick? And what else do the Bears have their disposal when the draft begins on Apr. 25?

Here’s a full list of the Bears picks– as things stand right now– for the 2024 NFL Draft.

First round: No. 1 overall (via Carolina)

First round: No. 9 overall

Third round: No. 75 overall

Fourth round: No. 122 overall (via Eagles)

Bears GM Ryan Poles has done lots of wheeling and dealing to end up with the team’s current slate of picks. Of course, more deals could be on the horizon to change what the Bears are working with again.

Poles got this year’s No. 1 overall pick in the deal that sent last year’s No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. He acquired the No. 122 overall pick from Philadelphia when they swapped places with the Bears last year to draft Jalen Carter. The Bears ended up with Darnell Wright after that move.

The Bears’ second-round pick belongs to the Commanders thanks to the move that brought Montez Sweat to Chicago. The Chargers have their fourth-rounder due to the Keenan Allen trade. The Bears sent their fifth-round pick to Buffalo for versatile interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates and their sixth-round pick to Miami for fellow interior o-lineman Dan Feeney. In 2022, the Bears traded away their seventh-round pick to the Dolphins for wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

