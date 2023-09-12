How to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game

The Chicago Bears are in need of a Week 2 rebound on the road.

The team fell flat in its season-opening, 38-20 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. Justin Fields posted 275 total yards and added in a passing touchdown, but the Bears’ defense had few answers for Jordan Love in the first game of the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Now, the Bears will turn their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like the Packers, the Bucs picked up a W in their first contest since their future Hall of Fame quarterback departed. Baker Mayfield took the reins from Tom Brady and helped pull off a 20-17 upset over the Vikings in Minnesota.

Will the Bears bounce back, or will they move to 0-2 with a Week 3 tilt against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon? Here is how you can watch this week’s Bears-Bucs matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Bucs Week 2 game?

The Bears will face the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 17.

What time is the Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Bucs is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 2

Bears-Bucs will air on FOX.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Bucs.

How to stream the Bears vs. Buccaneers live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+, FUBO

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Buccaneers on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 2?

NBC Chicago forecasts afternoon thunderstorms in Tampa on Sunday with a high temperature of 88 degrees and a 60% chance of rain.

