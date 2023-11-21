How to watch Bears vs. Vikings in Week 12 Monday Night Football game

The Chicago Bears will try to bounce back from a brutal divisional contest with another NFC North showdown coming up in Week 12.

Justin Fields and Co. will head to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Monday Night Football with both teams coming off close losses.

The Bears took command against the division-leading Detroit Lions in Week 11. They went ujp 26-14 with 4:15 left in the game before surrendering 17 unanswered points over the final three minutes for a crushing defeat that dropped their record to 3-8.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Meanwhile, the Vikings saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in primetime. Joshua Dobbs got his first loss with Minnesota as the team fell 21-20 to Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

The Vikings beat the Bears in a Week 6 matchup in Chicago. Can the Bears avoid the season sweep to their divisional rival?

Here is everything to know to watch Bears-Vikings on Monday Night Football.

When is the Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game?

The Bears will face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday, Nov. 27.

What time is the Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Vikings is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football

Bears-Vikings will air on ESPN and ABC with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) on the call. There will not be a ManningCast for Bears-Vikings.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Vikings.

How to stream the Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ESPN.com, ESPN+

Mobile app: ESPN app

How to listen to Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.