Sports Illustrated calls out Bears' biggest weakness

Sports Illustrated is going in-depth on all 32 teams before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

On Monday, the Bears were on the hot seat, and Matt Verderame broke down the flimsy defensive line.

“[DeMarcus] Walker and [Rasheem] Green have had moderate success at times across different stops, but neither are impact players on a week-to-week basis,” Verderame wrote. “Furthermore, there’s no interior presence who will command consistent double-teams, whether it be Andrew Billings or Justin Jones.”



An obvious problem is the Bears’ pass-rush, which General Manager Ryan Poles was unable to address in the draft.



"We're working on it," Poles said when asked if he would sign a veteran edge rusher. "We don't stop working and looking at different avenues to bring players in. There are some options, potentially trade options. There’s also some guys on the street still that could potentially come in and help us. We're kind of looking at everything right now."

The Bears will have to wait until next offseason to make a splash in that department, but they could keep themselves afloat by signing a quality veteran like Yannick Ngajoue or Justin Houston before the season starts.

