Chiefs unveil Super Bowl rings featuring removable top and mini Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs now have rings to go with their Lombardi Trophy.

Just over four months after their Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs players and staff received their championship rings at a private ceremony in Kansas City on Thursday night.

Each ring is 16.1 total carats with over 600 diamonds and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies. It features a removable top, which can be used as a pendant, with the team's logo and three Lombardi Trophies -- representing the franchise's three Super Bowl titles. Sets of diamonds spell out "World" on one side of the removable top and "Champions" on the other.

A ring fit for a Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/9xoSqbsd2A — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

The Chiefs' logo has 50 diamonds to represent the number of years the team has played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and 16 custom-cut rubies for the franchise's total number of division titles. The logo and Lombardi Trophies are surrounded by 38 diamonds for the number of points Kansas City scored against Philadelphia.

When the top is removed, a mini Arrowhead Stadium appears. The stadium is surrounded by an engraving of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt's name and his quote "Arrowhead Stadium is my favorite place on Earth." The center of the stadium contains one to three Lombardi Trophies -- depending on how long the ring's recipient has been with the team.

There are 54 diamonds around the top of the ring to symbolize the total number of points Kansas City overcame in its last two Super Bowl triumphs.

On one side of the ring is the recipient's last name and number, the date of Super Bowl LVII and three championship flags with an image of Arrowhead set as the background. The other side of the ring has a "Chiefs Kingdom" display, along with the Super Bowl LVII logo, the Super Bowl LVII score, confetti and 10 diamonds to represent the franchise's 10 straight winning seasons.

A story for every stone. pic.twitter.com/apO31Pe4fp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

The ring design certainly seemed to get a stamp of approval from stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.