Every TV broadcast crew for the 2023 NFL season

It’s a new NFL season on the field and in the booth.

A variety of networks will be in charge of televising and streaming the 272 games that make up the 2023 regular season, giving dozens of play-by-play voices, analysts, sideline reporters and studio personalities a chance to step up to the mic.

These are the voices that will call this year’s NFL action.

NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

NBC is embarking on its 17th season as the home of Sunday Night Football.

Mike Tirico will once again be joined by Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sideline. Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth will provide pregame insight and a recap of the day’s earlier action on Football Night in America, which begins at 7 p.m. ET each Sunday night.

The network will kick off its 2023 coverage – and the 2023 season as a whole – with the annual NFL Kickoff Game, in which the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions. The first Sunday Night Football Game will feature the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

NBC will have 18 regular season Sunday Night Football games, the NFL Kickoff Game and a primetime game on Thanksgiving. Peacock will also get an exclusive game in Week 16 when the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for the postseason, NBC and Peacock will broadcast two games on Super Wild Card Weekend and one divisional round game.

CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst)

Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker (analyst)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. The game will be the third Super Bowl called by the network’s lead team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

Along with seven set broadcast teams, Beth Mowins will do play-by-play for select games and Amanda Renner, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Tiffany Blackmon, Amanda Guerra and Justin Walkters will serve as additional game reporters.

James Brown will host “The NFL Today” with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson and NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The recently retired J.J. Watt will also make appearances on the show throughout the season.

FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)

Mike Pereira (rules analyst), Dean Blandino (rules analyst)

Fresh off their first Super Bowl call, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen headline FOX’s lead team with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline.

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson will once again make up the “FOX NFL Sunday” desk with additional insight from Jay Glazer and Rob Gronkowski. Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Colin Cowherd and new addition Julian Edelman will appear on “FOX NFL Kickoff.”

The network will have to wait before the GOAT joins its team. Tom Brady is expected to jump to the top FOX broadcast team next season after agreeing to a massive deal with the network in May 2022.

ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Peyton Manning (analyst), Eli Manning (analyst)

John Perry (rules analyst)

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are back for their second season as ESPN’s Monday Night Football announcers. The duo made the move to primetime in 2022 after calling games together for 20 years at FOX. Lisa Salters will once again handle sideline reporting to round out ESPN’s leading broadcasting group.

A new team of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge will also call games for ESPN. There are five weeks in which ESPN networks have multiple NFL games, giving Fowler and Co. a chance to call three Monday Night Football contests (Weeks 2, 3 and 14), a Week 4 Falcons-Jaguars game in London on ESPN+ and a Saturday matchup in Week 18.

The ManningCast is set for a third season on ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning will call 10 games as part of their alternative broadcast this year, including one on Super Wild Card Monday.

Scott Van Pelt is taking over as the new host of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. He will be joined on pregame coverage by Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck, with Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith set to make multiple appearances.

ESPN and Disney’s new agreement with the NFL gives them a divisional round playoff game this season and Monday Night Football flex scheduling for the first time.

Amazon Prime Video

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Amazon Prime Video is entering its second season as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football and bringing back its broadcast team of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung.

Prime Video will broadcast 16 regular season games in 2023. Along with 15 games in the traditional Thursday Night Football slot, the streaming service will also have the first ever Black Friday game.

Carissa Thompson hosts pregame, halftime and postgame coverage with Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatick and Andrew Whitworth on the panel. Taylor Rooks and Michael Smith will also contribute to Prime Video’s coverage.

NFL Network

NFL Network has not formally announced its broadcasting crews for the 2023 regular season.

The network will broadcast four international games, a primetime game on Christmas Eve and three Saturday games.

Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Cynthia Frelund, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Kimmi Chex will handle pregame coverage for NFL Network on “NFL Gameday Morning.”