Jets legend Joe Namath crushes Zach Wilson for ‘awful' game vs. Pats

Broadway Joe is ready to watch a new act under center for the New York Jets.

Legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath crushed Zach Wilson for his performance in New York's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, saying he's "seen enough" of the former No. 2 overall pick.

"I didn't take anything positive out of [Wilson's performance] yesterday. It was awful," Namath said Monday during a radio interview with ESPN New York's "The Michael Kay Show."

The Super Bowl III MVP then ripped Wilson for a sack he took against the Pats.

"You sit down on the play? You go right down? What happened? I thought you were trying to win and make plays," Namath said. "You quit on a play? What is going on? It's disgusting."

"I've seen enough of Zach Wilson. I've seen enough. He has quick feet, can throw it a little bit but I don't believe what's going on up there," Namath added while motioning toward his head.

“I don’t believe in him. I don’t believe he has a future as a good player and I think they made the wrong choice when they drafted him."

After being benched last season, Wilson hasn't shown any major signs of progress in relief of the injured Aaron Rodgers. The third-year pro has completed less than 50 percent of his passes while tossing one touchdown and three picks over his first two starts, both of which were Jets losses.

But despite another ugly showing from the quarterback, head coach Robert Saleh continued to throw his support behind Wilson on Monday.

“He’s our unquestioned quarterback,” Saleh told reporters. “As long as he continues to show the way his preparation, the way he’s been practicing, and even in these games, he’s not the reason why we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement — and I know it’s not, from a box score standpoint, it’s not showing — he’s going to be our quarterback.”

Saleh caught criticism from Namath as well. In fact, the Jets legend said he believes the franchise needs to make substantial changes, including at head coach.

"Aaron [Rodgers], he got hurt. OK, well why do you think you have backups there for? They're supposed to be ready to go. We're looking at an offense that just doesn't play well. You've got an offensive coordinator that doesn't seem to be calling the right plays. For this fan, they need to make major changes from top to bottom.

"When [Saleh] is telling me that locker room is together, when he's telling me these guys love one another. Yeah, well thanks a lot."