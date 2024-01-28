Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers set for rematch in Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, a rematch of Super Bowl 54 in 2020 that saw the Chiefs top the 49ers 31-20.
The Chiefs clinched their spot after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game, while the 49ers earned their spots after beating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship game.
Super Bowl 58 is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in Las Vegas.
