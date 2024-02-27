NFL Scouting Combine records for 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical and more

Football is a game of inches. While the NFL combine is not a game, it still comes down to minuscule measurements.

College players across all positions head to Indianapolis each year as part of their audition for the NFL. The combine gives prospects a chance to meet with team staff members face to face, but those teams are also locked into the performance of those players in certain drills.

The NFL combine record books are full of astonishing feats. From lightning-quick sprints to gravity-bending jumps, these record holders have made their mark at the combine, even if it didn’t fully translate to professional performance.

With the combine kicking into high gear this week, let’s look back at some of the historic numbers posted in Indy:

What is the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine?

John Ross. Still the 40 king. 👑



On this day in 2017, @WatchJRoss set the record with a 4.22 time.



📺: #NFLCombine starting at 4pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/6Y8HVZ4IBQ — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

John Ross, WR, 2017: 4.22

Kalon Barnes, CB, 2022: 4.23

Rondel Menendez, WR, 1999: 4.24

Chris Johnson, RB, 2008: 4.24

Dri Archer, RB, 2014: 4.26

Tariq Woolen, CB, 2022: 4.26

D.J. Turner, CB, 2023: 4.26

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 2013: 4.27

Four players: 4.28

John Ross ran onto the national scene in 2017 when he broke the combine’s 40-yard dash record previously held by Rondel Menendez and Chris Johnson. The Washington wide receiver posted an eye-popping time of 4.22 seconds, helping him become a top-10 selection by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Electronic timing was introduced to the combine in 1999, so someone conceivably could have gone faster at the combine. With the technology and records available, Ross is the fastest prospect in combine history.

What is the bench press record at the NFL combine?

Justin Ernest, DT, 1999: 51

Stephen Paea, DT, 2011: 49

Leif Larsen, DT, 2000: 45

Mike Kudla, DE, 2006: 45

Mitch Petrus, OL, 2010: 45

Brodrick Bunkley, DT, 2006: 44

Jeff Owens, DT, 2010: 44

Dontari Poe, DT, 2012: 44

Netane Muti, OL, 2020: 44

Justin Ernest has held the title of strongest player in combine history for 25 years. The Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle did 51 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at the event in 1999. He never went on to play in an NFL game.

Stephen Paea showed off his ridiculous strength at the 2011 combine, setting the top mark on the bench press in the 21st century with 49 reps. The Chicago Bears took Paea in the second round of that year’s draft and he played seven NFL seasons across four organizations.

What is the vertical jump record at the NFL combine?

Gerald Sensabaugh, S, 2005: 46.0

Cameron Wake, LB, 2005: 45.5

Chris Chambers, WR, 2001: 45.0

Chris McKenzie, CB, 2005: 45.0

Donald Washington, CB, 2009: 45.0

Chris Conley, WR, 2015: 45.0

Byron Jones, CB, 2015: 44.5

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, 2020: 44.5

A.J. Jefferson, CB, 2010: 44.0

Obi Melifonwu, S, 2017: 44.0

Juan Thornhill, S, 2019: 44.0

Jartavius Martin, S, 2023: 44.0

Gerald Sensabaugh holds the record for greatest vertical leap at the NFL combine at 46 inches. To put that feat into perspective, Keon Johnson (48.0 in 2021) is the only player to go beyond 45 inches in the vertical leap at the NBA combine.

What is the broad jump record at the NFL combine?

Five years ago today, Byron Jones set a world record in the broad jump at the combine. His jump of 12-3 is still 6 inches better than the second-best mark ever recorded at the combine:



1. Byron Jones 12-3

t2. Emanuel Hall 11-9

t2. Obi Melifonwu 11-9

t2. Juan Thornhill 11-9 pic.twitter.com/9WcLdsaOxl — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 23, 2020

Byron Jones, CB, 2015: 12 feet, 3 inches

Obi Melifonwu, S, 2017: 11 feet, 9 inches

Emanuel Hall, WR, 2019: 11 feet, 9 inches

Juan Thornhill, S, 2019: 11 feet, 9 inches

Miles Boykin, WR, 2019: 11 feet, 8 inches

Jamie Collins, LB, 2013: 11 feet, 7 inches

Chris Conley, WR, 2015: 11 feet, 7 inches

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, 2020: 11 feet, 7 inches

Byron Jones is in a class of his own when it comes to the broad jump. The UConn cornerback jumped up draft boards in 2015 after setting the broad jump record at 12 feet and three inches, half a foot more than anyone else in combine history.

Jones’ jumping abilities drew the attention of the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him 27th overall.

What is the three-cone record at the NFL combine?

Jordan Thomas, CB, 2018: 6.28

Sedrick Curry, CB, 2000: 6.34

Jeffrey Maehl, WR, 2011: 6.42

Buster Skrine, CB, 2011: 6.44

Scott Long, WR, 2010: 6.45

David Long, CB, 2019: 6.45

Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas showcased his burst and change-of-direction ability with a record-setting three-cone drill in 2018. His 6.28-second mark was 0.06 seconds faster than the prior record held by Texas A&M cornerback Sedrick Curry.

What is the 20-yard shuttle record at the NFL combine?

Kevin Kasper, WR, 2001: 3.73

Dunta Robinson, CB, 2004: 3.75

Deion Branch, WR, 2002: 3.78

Justin Beriault, S, 2005: 3.80

Jason Allen, DB, 2006: 3.81

Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014: 3.81

It’s a tight race at the top of the all-time 20-yard shuttle leaderboard. Iowa wideout Kevin Kasper did the drill in 3.73 seconds back in 2001 and nobody has beaten that number yet. Brandin Cooks is among the players who have come within a few hundredths of a second of Kasper’s mark.

What is the 60-yard shuttle record at the NFL combine?

Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017: 10.71

Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014: 10.72

Avonte Maddox, CB, 2018: 10.72

Buster Skrine, CB, 2011: 10.75

Jamell Fleming, CB, 2012: 10.75

On top of nearing the 20-yard shuttle record, Cooks held the 60-yard shuttle record for three years. In 2017, West Virginia wideout Shelton Gibson came along and beat Cooks out by 0.01.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article was posted in February 2023.