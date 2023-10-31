Source: 49ers acquire DE Chase Young in trade with Commanders

The 49ers got active on Tuesday just before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT trade deadline.

San Francisco agreed to a trade with the Washington Commanders to acquire former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported.

Source confirms the 49ers have reached an agreement to acquire DE Chase Young in a trade from the Commanders. He must pass a physical for the deal to be finalized. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 31, 2023

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the 49ers "likely" gave up a mid-round 2024 draft pick for Young.

NFL insider Jay Glazer was the first to report the news.

49ers just agree to a deal for Chase Young — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 31, 2023

