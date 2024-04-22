2024 NHL Draft Lottery odds: Sharks, Blackhawks and Ducks favorites for No. 1 pick

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and while half the NHL is chasing the Cup, the other half can start gearing up for the draft lottery.

The San Jose Sharks (47 points), Chicago Blackhawks (52 points) and Anaheim Ducks (59 points) have the top lottery odds in 2024 after finishing at the bottom of the 2023-24 league standings. Behind them are the Columbus Blue Jackets (66 points), Montreal Canadiens (76 points) and Arizona Coyotes (77 points).

San Jose and Anaheim have never been awarded the No. 1 overall pick, while the Chicago has a chance to choose first for the second straight season. The Blackhawks won the 2023 lottery and selected Canadian standout Connor Bedard.

This year, the lucky lottery team will have a chance to take Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, the consensus No. 1 player in the 2024 draft class.

Who will be on the clock first in 2024? Here is a look at the full 2024 NHL Draft Lottery odds for every non-playoff team, via Tankathon.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 AVG Sharks 25.5 18.8 55.7 2.3 Blackhawks 13.5 14.1 30.7 41.7 3.0 Ducks 11.5 11.2 7.8 39.7 29.8 3.7 Blue Jackets 9.5 9.5 0.3 15.4 44.6 20.8 4.4 Canadiens 8.5 8.6 0.3 24.5 44.0 14.2 5.1 Coyotes 7.5 7.7 0.2 34.1 41.4 14.2 5.9 Senators 6.5 6.7 0.2 44.4 36.5 5.6 6.7 Kraken 6.0 6.2 0.2 54.4 30.0 3.2 7.6 Flames 5.0 5.2 0.2 64.4 23.5 1.7 8.5 Devils 3.5 3.7 0.1 73.3 18.4 0.9 9.6 Sabres 3.0 3.2 0.1 79.9 13.4 0.5 10.5 Flyers 5.1 0.1 0.1 85.7 8.9 0.2 11.6 Wild 4.2 >0.0 >0.0 90.7 5.1 >0.0 12.6 Penguins 3.2 >0.0 >0.0 94.7 2.1 >0.0 13.7 Red Wings 1.1 >0.0 97.9 1.1 14.9 Blues 1.1 98.9 15.9

When is the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery?

The date has not been set for the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, but the league said the event will take place in May.