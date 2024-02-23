10 observations: Blackhawks rally to force overtime but can't complete comeback against Jets

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime but couldn't complete the comeback, losing to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Friday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks put up a respectable effort against a very good Jets team, finishing with 35 shots on goal, which was one shy of tying their season-high. Pretty decent overall performance. They've played the Jets well this season.

2. The Blackhawks had one of their best first periods in a while. They generated 19 shot attempts, 11 shots on goal, seven scoring chances, and four high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick. But they went into the first intermission trailing 1-0, and that probably felt a little deflating.

3. The Blackhawks scored their second goal of the season with the extra attacker. They last did it earlier this month against the New York Rangers. They've been getting better in that area. Jason Dickinson's pass to Tyler Johnson was a thing of beauty.

4. Connor Bedard didn't have a shot on goal through 40 minutes. He finished with only one shot and three attempts, and the Blackhawks got out-chanced 12-0 when was on the ice during 5-on-5 action. The Jets did a great job limiting his looks. Still, I was little surprised Bedard wasn't out there for the start of overtime. Kyle Connor scored 25 seconds into it and Bedard never got to see the ice.

5. Colin Blackwell scored his second goal in as many games after going 16 straight without one. It was his fifth goal of the season. His 82-game pace is 14 goals, which isn't insignificant. I wonder if a playoff contender will take a flier on him at the trade deadline as a cheap depth option.

6. Blackwell's line with Joey Anderson and Jason Dickinson as a whole was solid. When the three of them were on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks led 16-4 in shot attempts and 8-1 in scoring chances. Excellent showing.

7. Taylor Raddysh has been snakebitten this season. He should have closer to 10 goals instead of five but he hasn't gotten the puck luck. I thought he had a noticeable game.

8. Connor Hellebuyck saved 1.13 goals above expected. He went into the day leading the league in goals saved above expected at 26.6, per Money Puck. He's the Vezina Trophy frontrunner, and he would be the 23rd goaltender in NHL history to win that award multiple times. He's on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

9. Louis Crevier was sporting a bubble at morning skate after taking a puck to the mouth at practice on Tuesday. He had one tooth broken and multiple others were damaged, which means he'll need some root canals. With Connor Bedard wearing a fishbowl because of his fractured jaw, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson joked: "We're blowing our budget on the bubbles."

10. Sunday is going to be a memorable day in franchise history. Patrick Kane is returning to Chicago for the first time as a visitor, and Chris Chelios is having his No. 7 retired by the Blackhawks. The ceremony starts at 3:10 p.m.

