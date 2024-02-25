10 observations: Patrick Kane scores OT winner in Chicago return on Chris Chelios' Blackhawks jersey retirement night

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at the United Center, and it was probably one of their best all-around games of the season despite the loss.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rather than breaking down the game, here are 10 observations from the entire day itself:

1. This day was all about Chris Chelios' jersey retirement and Patrick Kane's return to Chicago, and it was an amazing day. It was easily one of the most memorable spectacles in franchise history for a regular-season game. There was a buzz around the city all day.

2. Patrick Kane didn't have the strongest game. He said he was getting frustrated throughout the night and Alex DeBrincat — who scored the game-tying goal late in regulation — had to keep him calm. In fitting fashion, Kane scored the overtime winner, which felt like justice from the last time he was at the United Center after having a buzzer-beater taken away. Storybook return for Showtime.

Strangers to lovers to enemies. pic.twitter.com/CCN1MyE3hy — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 26, 2024

3. Chelios gave an awesome speech. It lasted about 30 minutes after he documented his journey as a homegrown Chicago kid to having his No. 7 raised to the United Center rafters: "The path, the journey, where we came from, where I came from, it's so hard to believe this is happening. I still can't believe I'm making this speech quite honestly. This is crazy!"

And there it is. Forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3ZFMII16Wv — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

4. Marian Hossa, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp were in the building for this special occasion. Chelios shouted all four of them out during his speech. The reaction for each one got louder and louder. I appreciated Chelios sharing the story of Seabrook calling him and asking for permission to wear No. 7. I think Seabrook will eventually have his number retired, too.

Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith, Patrick Sharp and Marian Hossa have arrived.



What a special afternoon/evening this is going to be 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hnqXGiJ56v — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

5. I respected Chelios giving Kane some love during his speech, too. A humble Chelios said Kane will go down as the best American-born player ever. When the camera panned on Kane sitting on Detroit's bench, the crowd went nuts. Chelios' comments to Kane were hilarious: "That jersey looks kinda funny Kaner, but it'll grow on you. And don't worry, it will work out in the end, same as me. But just be careful, don't go stealing my thunder today, OK? I've got money on the board to shut you down."

"Patrick Kane will go down as the greatest American-born player... Just don't go stealing my thunder today"



Chelios ignites a massive standing ovation for Patrick Kane at the United Center pic.twitter.com/HsJPP5TPhz — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

6. Alright, on to the curtain calls — plural. The Blackhawks aired their highly-anticipated video tribute during the first television timeout of the game, and Kane took not one, not two but three laps around the United Center after it wrapped up because the Chicago crowd wouldn't stop cheering. Chills.

WOW.



Patrick Kane receives a deafening ovation from Blackhawks fans after the legend was honored with a video tribute during a TV timeout.



This is something else. ❤ pic.twitter.com/D436SPhtke — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

7. The stars in the house included Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, former Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, legendary former professional tennis player John McEnroe, fashion model and television personality — Chicago's very own — Cindy Crawford, and many, many more. Michael Jordan was on the invite list but he couldn't attend due to a death in the family. He submitted a video message, which aired inside the arena before puck drop.

Michael Jordan gives a shoutout to Cheli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cip67ol9Rm — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 26, 2024

8. Kane was greeted by Hossa, Keith, Seabrook and Sharp upon his United Center arrival. He couldn't help but crack a smile when he saw all four of them. What that core accomplished together was special.

Patrick Kane embraces his former teammates — Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith, Patrick Sharp and Marian Hossa — as he returns to the United Center for the first time 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/7vdA8DAwly — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

9. Connor Bedard arriving at the United Center wearing a black Chelios Blackhawks jersey was awesome. On another note, I'm ready for the black jerseys to make a return. It's time.

Connor Bedard arrives in a Chris Chelios jersey.



Past 🤝 Future pic.twitter.com/oQLIV7OdwC — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

10. Kane had glowing remarks about Bedard before the game, ones that Chicago fans will appreciate: "He’s been amazing. He’s been great. We talk about the fans and the city and how it’s such a great sports town, he’s in a great spot for that. I think the fans deserve another long run of a great hockey player and hopefully great teams behind him. ... He’s been special, I’m sure you guys see covering him every night. He’s worth the price of admission. He does special things. He’s going to be a great player for a long time."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.