‘Can't wait to get started:' Connor Bedard reveals goals after Blackhawks pick him in draft

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard has been the subject of plenty of hype in his young life, but his short-term goals do not reflect the national narrative.

Bedard, taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after an historic season with the WHL’s Regina Pats, told ESPN that his goals heading into the season are very simple: making the Blackhawks’ Opening Night roster.

“Right now, it’s focusing on having a good rest of the summer, and then going into camp and making the team,” he said. “Just keeping it short-term right now.”

Needless to say, Bedard shouldn’t have much of a challenge making the roster. He scored 71 goals and dished out 72 assists last season for Regina, and continued that strong play with 10 goals and 10 assists in the postseason.

That being said, the moment is still sinking in for Bedard, as he wears a No. 98 jersey with the Blackhawks’ crest on it.

“It’s incredible, looking down and seeing it on myself. I can’t wait to get started,” he said.