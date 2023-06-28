List: The Blackhawks' picks on Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft

To no one's surprise, the Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Shortly after, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was on the clock again. At 19th overall, the Blackhawks picked Oliver Moore from the USHL's US National Development Team.

The Draft is set to continue on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. CST with Rounds 2-7.

The Blackhawks are slated to have nine picks on the second day of the NHL Draft. Here is the official order of selection for the Blackhawks:

• 2nd round: No. 35 overall

• 2nd round: No. 44 overall

• 2nd round: No. 51 overall

• 2nd round: No. 55 overall



• 3rd round: No. 67 overall

• 3rd round: No. 93 overall



• 4th round: No. 99 overall



• 5th round: No. 131 overall



• 7th round: No. 195 overall

