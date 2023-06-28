Trending
List: The Blackhawks' picks on Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft

The Blackhawks have nine picks left in the 2023 NHL Draft, including four in the second round

By NBC Sports Chicago

To no one's surprise, the Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Shortly after, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was on the clock again. At 19th overall, the Blackhawks picked Oliver Moore from the USHL's US National Development Team.

The Draft is set to continue on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. CST with Rounds 2-7.

The Blackhawks are slated to have nine picks on the second day of the NHL Draft. Here is the official order of selection for the Blackhawks:

• 2nd round: No. 35 overall
• 2nd round: No. 44 overall
• 2nd round: No. 51 overall
• 2nd round: No. 55 overall

3rd round: No. 67 overall
3rd round: No. 93 overall

4th round: No. 99 overall

5th round: No. 131 overall

7th round: No. 195 overall

