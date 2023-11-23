Blackhawks mum on Corey Perry's status after unexpected scratch vs. Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks returned to practice on Thanksgiving Thursday after Wednesday night's 7-3 shellacking in Columbus, and there was no sign of Corey Perry, who was mysteriously scratched against the Blue Jackets in what the team called an "organizational decision."

On Thursday, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson opened his media availability by addressing the elephant in the room.

"I just wanted to start by saying I know you have questions about Corey Perry not playing last night and attending practice today but we’re going to keep that internal in the organization right now," Richardson said. "I’m not going to be able to answer any more questions on that."

When pressed about specifics due to the wild speculation going on, Richardson responded: "I’m sure there is but unfortunately, I can’t give you anything but that today."

The players didn't seem to know many details, either.

"We just know he’s not with us," alternate captain Nick Foligno said. "We haven’t really gotten any details. It’s unfortunate; he’s a big part of this, so we’ll miss him. But we haven't really gotten any other information."

Said Connor Bedard: "I'm not going to speak on it too much. Obviously it sucks he's not here but we don't really have too much information on it or anything yet, but of course he's a big part of the team and it sucks he can't be here today."

Perry practiced with the team on Tuesday in his usual spot on the top power-play unit and on the right wing of the third line before traveling with the team to Columbus. He participated in Wednesday's morning skate but did not take part in warmups.

Perry is tied for third on the Blackhawks in goals (four) and points (nine) going into Thanksgiving. He's been a key part of the team and is part of the leadership group.

Now, the challenge for the Blackhawks — who have lost five in a row — is to prevent this situation from becoming a distraction until there's more clarity around Perry, and they have to move forward while also coming to grips with the fact Taylor Hall will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury.

"We've got a lot of young guys, so it's kind of a shock at first," Foligno said. "But it's being a pro. We talk about it and this is an opportunity to do that. It's the outside noise that you have to push away, whether it's this or anything else that's going on in your life. There's a job to do when you come to the rink.

"We're trying to get better, we're trying to grow as a team, so you have to learn to block out all that stuff. Because as your career goes on, you have to learn to block out all that stuff.

"Trust me — you've got kids at home, you've got sick babies, a lot of things that go on. It's a good lesson in a lot of ways of refocusing here as a group. Regardless of the distractions, we've got a job to do tomorrow against the Leafs and we have to be at our best."

