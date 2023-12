CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 22: Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the United Center on December 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Connor Bedard scored one of the goals of the year in the first period of Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues. And it was as beautiful as they come.

Bedard pulled off a lacrosse-style goal aka "The Michigan" to even the score at 1-1. It was a jaw-dropper for the Chicago Blackhawks phenom, who scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Watch it here:

OH MY GOODNESS CONNOR BEDARD!!! pic.twitter.com/saUpUBMXIx — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

