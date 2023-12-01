Connor Bedard wins NHL Rookie of the Month for November

The NHL awarded Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard the league's Rookie of the Month award for November, they announced Friday.

Bedard scored six goals and notched 12 points in 12 games during the month of November. He led all rookies in those categories, deserving of the Rookie of the Month award.

He is now one of three Blackhawks to win the award, joining Dominik Kubalik (Jan. 2020) and Patrick Kane (Oct. 2007). Bedard leads all Blackhawks skaters this season with 18 points (10 goals, 8 assists) through 21 games.

Bedard has broken through many barriers so far during his rookie outing. He became one of the youngest players to reach 10 career goals, accomplishing the feat in just 17 games.

He became the youngest player since Jeremy Roenick to earn a three-game goal streak. Bedard is the youngest Blackhawks player to score two goals in a single game, too.

