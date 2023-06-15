The hype around Connor Bedard is spreading across the country and transcending the sport of hockey.

During the annual Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees on Tuesday, ESPN's broadcast caught a glimpse of a fan at Citi Field in a red Blackhawks jersey with “Bedard” stitched across the back.

After Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home plate in the seventh inning, the camera panned through the crowd and aired a quick shot of the fan.

A generational talent and shoo-in for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, it’s no surprise fans are eager to rep his name on the back of a sweater, even before the pick is made official on June 28.

To see a custom hockey jersey at a baseball game in New York City between the Mets and Yankees before Bedard is even a member of the Blackhawks, though, is pretty remarkable.

A wild Connor Bedard #Blackhawks sweater appears pic.twitter.com/MCmDDihYIi — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) June 15, 2023

