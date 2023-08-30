Here is the Blackhawks game schedule for national television

Attention is rising for the Blackhawks ahead of a highly anticipated 2023-24 season with Connor Bedard on the ice.
For that, and the other improvements the Blackhawks have made this offseason, they have 13 games slated for national television. The rest will be available on NBC Sports Chicago.
Here are the games they have nationally televised (H/T to Ben Pope).
Five games on ESPN:
- Oct. 10 @ Pittsburgh Penguins
- Oct. 19 @ Colorado Avalanche
- Oct. 24 vs. Boston Bruins
- Dec. 12 @ Edmonton Oilers
- Feb. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Five games on TNT:
- Oct. 11 @ Boston Bruins
- Jan. 17 @ Buffalo Sabres
- Jan. 24 @ Seattle Kraken
- Feb. 7 vs. Minnesota Wild
- Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Three games on ESPN+:
- Nov. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jan. 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers
- April 16 @ Las Vegas Golden Knights