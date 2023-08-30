Here is the Blackhawks game schedule for national television

Attention is rising for the Blackhawks ahead of a highly anticipated 2023-24 season with Connor Bedard on the ice.

For that, and the other improvements the Blackhawks have made this offseason, they have 13 games slated for national television. The rest will be available on NBC Sports Chicago.

Here are the games they have nationally televised (H/T to Ben Pope).

Five games on ESPN:

Oct. 10 @ Pittsburgh Penguins

Oct. 19 @ Colorado Avalanche

Oct. 24 vs. Boston Bruins

Dec. 12 @ Edmonton Oilers

Feb. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Five games on TNT:

Oct. 11 @ Boston Bruins

Jan. 17 @ Buffalo Sabres

Jan. 24 @ Seattle Kraken

Feb. 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Three games on ESPN+:

Nov. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers

April 16 @ Las Vegas Golden Knights

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.