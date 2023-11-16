Travis Kelce's old tweets reveal he's a Blackhawks fan

Trending
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship has taken the internet by storm, and some of the tight end's old social posts have resurfaced as a result.

Don't worry. It's not what you think.

Fans of the popstar dug through over a decade's worth of Kelce's old tweets, only to find a relatively wholesome stream of consciousness riddled with hilarious spelling errors and random anecdotes.

It also turns out the NFL superstar is a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Or at least he was in 2014.

It was a golden opportunity for the Chicago Blackhawks' social media team to have some fun with the viral trend.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September when the singer showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her new man take on the Chicago Bears. It doesn't matter who won the game -- all that matters is that everybody had fun.

