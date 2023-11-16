Travis Kelce's old tweets reveal he's a Blackhawks fan

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship has taken the internet by storm, and some of the tight end's old social posts have resurfaced as a result.

Don't worry. It's not what you think.

Fans of the popstar dug through over a decade's worth of Kelce's old tweets, only to find a relatively wholesome stream of consciousness riddled with hilarious spelling errors and random anecdotes.

It also turns out the NFL superstar is a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Or at least he was in 2014.

@jhealy97 haha I mean it's an awesome hat and I get compliments all the time for it but I'm a Blackhawks fan if I have to choose one team — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 25, 2014

It was a golden opportunity for the Chicago Blackhawks' social media team to have some fun with the viral trend.

we know all too well that we're a little late on this, but we've got a blank space on this jersey to write your name 😏 https://t.co/C6SmXyn7hQ pic.twitter.com/P2fhZgUnBV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 16, 2023

Two lyric references in the same sentence. 10 out of 10, no notes.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September when the singer showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her new man take on the Chicago Bears. It doesn't matter who won the game -- all that matters is that everybody had fun.

