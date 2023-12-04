Watching a Blackhawks game on NBC Sports Chicago? Answer our polls here

If you're watching a Chicago Blackhawks game on NBC Sports Chicago, you might have noticed a poll questions on your screen.

Beginning Tuesday, NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive local television home of the Chicago Blackhawks – will start producing supplementary Blackhawks home game telecast productions this season called HawkCasts, featuring a dedicated camera solely focused on select Blackhawks players, including rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

The coverage will air during select games through March 26. (Scroll down for the full schedule)

During the Hawkcasts, viewers may be asked a series of poll questions, all of which can be answered below as they appear on your screens.

Please note the following supplementary HawkCast game schedule for the 2023-24 NHL season airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago PLUS (+):

Tue, Dec. 5 7:30 pm vs. Nashville

Tue, Dec. 19 7:30 pm vs. Colorado

Sat, Dec. 27 8:00 pm vs. Winnipeg

Tue, Jan. 16 7:30 pm vs. San Jose

Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 pm vs. NY Islanders

Tue, Feb. 13 7:30 pm vs. Vancouver

Thu, Feb. 15 7:30 pm vs. Pittsburgh

Fri, Feb. 23 7:30 pm vs. Winnipeg

Tue, Mar. 12 7:30 pm vs. Anaheim

Tue, Mar. 26 7:30 pm vs. Calgary

All Times Central Time

Schedule Subject to Change