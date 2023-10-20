Who are the Blackhawks' all-time record holders?

Founded in 1926 as one of the Original Six franchises of the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks have a rich history of players who helped mold the sport into what it is today.

Here are the Blackhawks all-time scoring leaders in the following categories:

Points

Stan Mikita – 1,467 Patrick Kane – 1,225 Bobby Hull – 1,153

Goals

Bobby Hull – 604 Stan Mikita – 541 Patrick Kane – 446

Assists

Stan Mikita – 926 Patrick Kane – 779 Denis Savard – 719

Game Winning Goals

Bobby Hull – 98 Stan Mikita –84 Jonathan Toews – 69

Overtime Goals

Jonathan Toews – 16 Alex DeBrincat – 9 Patrick Kane – 9

