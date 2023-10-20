Who are the Blackhawks' all-time record holders?

Founded in 1926 as one of the Original Six franchises of the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks have a rich history of players who helped mold the sport into what it is today.
Here are the Blackhawks all-time scoring leaders in the following categories:
Points
- Stan Mikita – 1,467
- Patrick Kane – 1,225
- Bobby Hull – 1,153
Goals
- Bobby Hull – 604
- Stan Mikita – 541
- Patrick Kane – 446
Assists
- Stan Mikita – 926
- Patrick Kane – 779
- Denis Savard – 719
Game Winning Goals
- Bobby Hull – 98
- Stan Mikita –84
- Jonathan Toews – 69
Overtime Goals
- Jonathan Toews – 16
- Alex DeBrincat – 9
- Patrick Kane – 9