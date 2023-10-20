Trending
Who are the Blackhawks' all-time record holders?

A list of the Chicago Blackhawks' all-time scoring leaders

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Founded in 1926 as one of the Original Six franchises of the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks have a rich history of players who helped mold the sport into what it is today.

Here are the Blackhawks all-time scoring leaders in the following categories:

Points

  1. Stan Mikita – 1,467
  2. Patrick Kane – 1,225
  3. Bobby Hull – 1,153

Goals

  1. Bobby Hull – 604
  2. Stan Mikita – 541
  3. Patrick Kane – 446

Assists

  1. Stan Mikita – 926
  2. Patrick Kane – 779
  3. Denis Savard – 719

Game Winning Goals

  1. Bobby Hull – 98
  2. Stan Mikita –84
  3. Jonathan Toews – 69

Overtime Goals

  1. Jonathan Toews – 16
  2. Alex DeBrincat – 9
  3. Patrick Kane – 9

