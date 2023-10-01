Trending
Blackhawks' Sam Savoie undergoes surgery on right femur

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sam Savoie underwent successful surgery on his right femur on Sunday in Minnesota, the team announced. He is expected to make a full recovery, per Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry.

Savoie was stretchered off the ice during Saturday's preseason game in Minnesota after taking a scary-looking spill into the boards.

The play happened late in the second period when Savoie and Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski were chasing a 50-50 puck near the left faceoff circle. Savoie lost an edge and went violently into the boards, immediately screaming in pain.

Savoie stayed down for a while before being stretchered off the ice. He gave a thumbs up on his way out, but Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson looked visibly shaken and needed to take a few deep breaths.

Savoie was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. 

