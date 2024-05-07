Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The ping-pong balls have spoken, and the Chicago Blackhawks will own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks landed exactly where the odds said they would, which means they didn't jump up and they didn't fall back. They had the second-highest odds to win the lottery at 13.5% but didn't get the same luck as last year.

The San Jose Sharks won the lottery and earned the right to draft prized center Macklin Celebrini. They had the best odds of any team at 25.5%.

While they didn't win the Celebrini sweepstakes, the Blackhawks are going to get a terrific player with the second pick. Forwards Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom are expected to be in the conversation, along with defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Anton Silayev.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29 at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The Blackhawks are currently slated to have nine picks: two 1sts, four 2nds, two 3rds, one 4th, one 5th and one 7th.

Full draft lottery results:

No. 1: San Jose Sharks

No. 2: Chicago Blackhawks

No. 3: Anaheim Ducks

No. 4: Columbus Blue Jackets

No. 5: Montreal Canadiens

No. 6: Utah

No. 7: Ottawa Senators

No. 8: Seattle Kraken

No. 9: Calgary Flames

No. 10: New Jersey Devils

No. 11: Buffalo Sabres

No. 12: Philadelphia Flyers

No. 13: Minnesota Wild

No. 14: Pittsburgh Penguins (to San Jose Sharks)

No. 15: Detroit Red Wings

No. 16: St. Louis Blues

