Injury bug strikes again as Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh exits with lower-body injury

DALLAS — The injury bug strikes again.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh left early in the first period of Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. He did not return.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Raddysh is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated on Saturday.

"We’ll have to see how he settles down," Richardson said. "Hopefully he’s OK but we’ll check on him tomorrow."

Raddysh played only two shifts in the game. The first one lasted 38 seconds; his second lasted only 20. At one point he returned to the bench but he went back to the locker room shortly after.

Raddysh laid a mini hit on Stars defenseman Esa Lindell during his first shift, but he logged another shift after that and looked to be fine.

We'll have to wait for more information after practice on Saturday.

